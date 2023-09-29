Goff completed 19 of 28 passes for 210 yards with one touchdown and one interception during Thursday's 34-20 win over Green Bay.

After getting picked off on the third play of the game, Goff rebounded with a quick touchdown drive thanks to a number of big pass plays. Detroit never looked back thereafter, though Goff didn't do much else besides escort David Montgomery up and down the field en route to a three-touchdown performance for the running back. This makes for a third underwhelming fantasy performance in four weeks for Goff, which may not be the production many expected from him after he ended the 2022 campaign with zero picks and five multi-score outings over the final seven weeks. He'll look to rebound in Week 5 as the Lions enter a matchup with Carolina team that will remain without starting cornerback Jaycee Horn (hamstring).