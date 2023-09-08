Goff completed 22 of 35 pass attempts for 253 yards with one touchdown during Thursday's 21-20 win over Kansas City.

Despite pulling off an upset over the reigning Super Bowl champions, Goff and the Lions offense did not put forth an overly encouring performance. The unit punted five times after averaging 3.1 of them per game last season, and an inability to consistently get into scoring position -- against a middling Chiefs defense without its best player in defensive tackle Chris Jones -- resulted in Detroit finishing well below the 26.6 points per game it averaged a year ago. However, outside of any scoring-related stats, Goff's modest statistical output was largely in line with his 2022 averages, and his incredible streak of consecutive passes without an interception (359) not only lives on but ranks third all-time behind those set by Aaron Rodgers (402) and Tom Brady (399). Next up for Goff and company is Detroit's home opener indoors against Seattle.