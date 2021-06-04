Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn is building a scheme around Goff's strengths that "will likely look much different" than what Goff ran with the Rams in recent years, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports.

From a personnel standpoint, it would seem difficult for Lynn to replicate the Rams offense in the first place. However, it does seem like Goff is in for a change of pace after running a ground-based, play-action system in Los Angeles. In May, Lynn said that Detroit is preparing a "multiple offense with spread principles," per Kyle Meinke of MLive.com, while taking Goff's opinion into account of how the offense will work. Considering Goff averaged just 6.9 yards per pass attempt in shotgun last year, the results will be interesting, but Goff will at least have a couple of deep threats in Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams at his disposal after missing one the past couple of years (given Brandin Cooks was largely injured in 2019 before being traded in 2020). In addition to having stud tight end T.J. Hockenson, receiving back D'Andre Swift and fourth-round receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, Goff will also operate behind one of the most talented offensive lines after Detroit used the seventh overall pick on top-rated offensive line prospect Penei Sewell.