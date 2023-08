Goff isn't slated to play in Friday's preseason game against the Giants, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

With Goff in street clothes and newcomer Teddy Bridgewater also unavailable, the combination of Nate Sudfeld and undrafted rookie Adrian Martinez will direct the Lions offense in the team's exhibition opener. Goff's next opportunity for some preseason action will arrive Saturday, Aug. 19 against the Jaguars.