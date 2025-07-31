Goff is among the key starters who is not in line to play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Chargers, Jalen Williams of the Detroit Free Press reports.

With Goff not slated to play in the first of Detroit's preseason contests, fellow quarterbacks Hendon Hooker and Kyle Allen are are on track to lead the offense versus Los Angeles on Thursday. The Lions' next exhibition game is Aug. 8 versus the Falcons.