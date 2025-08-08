Lions' Jared Goff: Not slated to play Friday
Goff is not in line to play in Friday's preseason contest against the Falcons, Christian Romo of the Detroit Free Press reports.
With Goff, who also didn't play in last Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Chargers, not slated to see action versus Atlanta, the report notes that Hendon Hooker is set to play the first half Friday, with Kyle Allen on track to play in the second half. Goff is entrenched as the Lions' starting QB ahead of Week 1, but according to Tim Twentyman of the team's official site, Hooker and Allen are in a close competition to back up Goff.
