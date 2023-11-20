Goff completed 23 of 35 passes for 236 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 31-26 win over the Bears. He added three yards on two rushing attempts.

Goff was picked off on Detroit's first two drives, but the Lions got into the end zone on their next two possessions, the latter of which was capped with a seven-yard Goff touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown to put Detroit ahead 14-10. After throwing a third interception in the third quarter, Goff helped the Lions score the final 17 points of the fourth to pull out the win and improve to 8-2. Goff will look to clean up the turnovers at home against the Packers on Thanksgiving.