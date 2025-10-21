Goff completed 20 of 29 pass attempts for 241 yards, one touchdown and one interception while adding two rush attempts for seven yards and a lost fumble in Monday's 24-9 win over the Buccaneers.

Goff was able to lead his team to victory on Monday Night Football, but it came at the expense of his first multi-turnover game of the season. It was also the veteran signal-caller's third time scoring one touchdown or less this year. Goff has thrown 12 touchdowns to just one interception in his four other starts, so his whole body of work has been positive as Detroit enters its Week 8 bye. The 30-year-old should continue to be treated as a starting-level option in fantasy when the Lions host the Vikings on Nov. 2.