Goff completed 16 of 25 passes for 213 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while netting minus-2 yards on two rush attempts in the Lions' 33-28 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Goff had one of his quieter days in a game that had a somewhat unlikely flow to it, with Detroit seeing a big early lead evaporate and doing very little scoring after a 21-point first quarter. Goff was especially effective in that opening period, hitting Sam LaPorta and Amon-Ra St. Brown for touchdown tosses of 13 and 25 yards, respectively. Goff did extend his streak of games with two-touchdown tallies to four, and he's gone interception-free in three contests over that span heading into a Week 14 road divisional matchup against the Bears.