Goff completed 24 of 29 passes for 412 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions and added four rushes for 21 yards in the Lions' 52-6 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Goff finished the 46-point drubbing with a perfect passer rating of 158.3, his latest milestone in what is turning into a memorable season. The veteran signal-caller connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown (27, nine yards), Jameson Williams (64 yards) and Brock Wright (five yards) for his quartet of touchdown passes, his seventh-multi TD performance in the last eight games. Both Goff's passing yardage and touchdown-pass totals were season highs as well, and he'll be set up well for another prolific afternoon when Detroit faces the vulnerable Colts defense on the road in Week 12.