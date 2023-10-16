Goff completed 30 of 44 passes for 353 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Buccaneers.

The Lions have been content to allow their defense and run game to earn victories early this season, but Goff was impressive on his way to a season-high 44 pass attempts. As has been the case, he showed the ability to connect with his pass catchers for big plays, as he completed six passes of more than 20 yards -- the longest of which was a 47-yard touchdown toss to Jameson Williams. Through six contests, Goff has recorded either 300 passing yards or three touchdowns on three occasions.