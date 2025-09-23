Goff completed 20 of 28 pass attempts for 202 yards and a touchdown while rushing four times for six yards in Monday's 38-30 win over Baltimore.

Goff failed to sniff last week's five-touchdown effort in Monday's primetime tilt, instead giving way to the running game to generate 218 yards of offense and four trips to the end zone. The Novato, CA native has already generated massive swings in production through just three weeks of action, making him a risky play in standard one-QB formats. Goff will now have to take on a brutal Cleveland defense in Week 4, but fortunately Sunday's contest will be at home where the signal-caller generally has better splits throughout his career.