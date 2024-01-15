Goff completed 22 of 27 pass attempts for 277 yards and a touchdown (no turnovers) in Sunday's 24-23 win over the Rams.

The term "revenge game" gets bandied about frequently, but it might be tough to find a stronger example than Goff's performance Sunday against the team that drafted him first overall in 2016. The 29-year-old completed nearly every pass attempt for a 121.8 QB rating en route to a victory over the quarterback (Matthew Stafford) he was traded for back in 2020. Goff has shown a steady improvement since the trade which culminated in a win over his former club Sunday and Detroit's first playoff win since 1992. Goff and the Lions will now prepare to host the divisional round of the NFL playoffs next Sunday.