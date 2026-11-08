Goff completed 17 of 25 passes for 170 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while also rushing four times for five yards in the Lions' 19-9 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Goff was the latest quarterback to scuffle some against a Dolphins defense that's fought hard all season, as the veteran signal-caller took three sacks and finished with a new season low in passing yards. Goff also failed to throw a touchdown for the first time this season, and he threw a pick for the second time in as many games after going without an interception for the first six contests of the campaign. Goff has completed at least 68.0 percent of his passes in three straight games heading into a Week 10 matchup against the Patriots in Germany next Sunday.