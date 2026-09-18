Goff completed 26 of 38 passes for 327 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions while adding three rushes for seven yards in the Lions' 41-31 loss to the Bills on Thursday. He also committed two fumbles, losing one.

Goff's final line undoubtedly pleased fantasy managers, but in a real-world football sense, they were largely the byproduct of a high-scoring loss in which the Lions trailed throughout. Goff had a mostly unremarkable first half, throwing just one of his touchdown passes in that span when he connected with Jahmyr Gibbs from 11 yards out. Goff would go on to add two and 27-yard strikes to Amon-Ra St. Brown and a one-yard scoring toss to Sam LaPorta after halftime, pushing the veteran signal-caller to a sparkling 6:0 TD:INT over the first two games of the season. Goff will next take aim at the Jets secondary in a Week 3 home matchup on Sunday, Sept. 27.