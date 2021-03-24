Goff and the Lions are in agreement on a restructured contract, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Lions will convert $20 million of his base salary into a signing bonus, freeing up $15 million in 2021 cap space while adding $5 million to Goff's cap charge in each of the following three seasons (2022-24). He still doesn't have long-term job security, and his 2022 compensation includes a non-guaranteed $10.65 million base salary and $15.5 million roster bonus, potentially setting up a tough decision next offseason. As for the immediate future, Goff is badly in need of some pass-catching talent, with Detroit thus far having swapped out Kenny Golladay (Giants) and Marvin Jones (Jaguars) for Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman. The Lions do have the seventh and 41st picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, plus they hold extra first-round selections in 2022 and 2023 as a result of the Goff trade.