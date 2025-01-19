Goff (head) returned to Saturday's divisional-round game versus the Commanders, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Goff took a big hit from Washington defender Frankie Luvu on Quan Martin's pick-six of the quarterback in the second quarter. After getting checked for a concussion in the sideline tent, Goff had his helmet on and was ready to come back in when WR Jameson Williams turned a trick play into a 61-yard touchdown. With Goff rejoining his teammates on the field after the two-minute warning, he'll need to overcome a 31-21 deficit in order for the Lions to reach the NFC Championship Game.