Goff completed 23 of 40 passes for 313 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in Saturday's divisional-round loss to the Commanders. He added one rush for seven yards and lost a fumble.

Goff lost a fumble on the Lions' third offensive possession, though things otherwise were relatively on track for the offense early in the contest. He led two touchdown drives by midway through the second quarter, highlighted by a two-yard touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta. However, Goff went on to throw a pick-six and then was intercepted again just before halftime to end a scoring threat. Finally, with the game still in reach, he threw another interception in the end zone early in the fourth quarter. Goff's uncharacteristic mistakes were ultimately too much to overcome, with Detroit shockingly being eliminated as a result. Goff will enter the 2025 season in the first year of a four-year extension and will lead the Lions offense, albeit likely without offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.