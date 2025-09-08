Goff completed 31 of 39 passes for 225 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Packers.

Goff's final line was hardly efficient, as he averaged only 5.8 yards per attempt for the day. However, things were even more bleak for much of the game, as he accounted for 65 yards and his lone touchdown of the day on the Lions' final offensive possession that began with the team down by three scores late in the fourth quarter. Goff still managed some long completions to his top skill-position players, including 32 and 19-yard connections with Sam LaPorta and Amon-Ra St. Brown, respectively, but Goff will be looking for a bounceback performance in Week 2 against the Bears.