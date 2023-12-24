Goff completed 30 of 40 pass attempts for 257 yards with one touchdown during Sunday's 30-24 win over the Vikings.

Handling Minnesota's blitz-heavy defense without many problems, Goff completed 75 percent of his passes and could have had a much bigger game had Detroit not pounded in three touchdowns via rushing plays. Nonetheless, Goff has helped Detroit secure a division title for the first time in 30 years and the team's first since the division was remapped from the NFC Central to the NFC North in 2002. The Lions now aim to fight for playoff positioning starting with an important Week 17 showdown against Dallas.