Goff, two future first-round picks and a third-round pick were traded from the Rams to the Lions on Saturday in exchange for Matthew Stafford, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The trade can't become official until the start of the new league year in March, but the Rams are opting to go for broke to get an upgrade at quarterback. Goff is one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, but his up-and-down performance led to consistent frustration for Los Angeles over the past couple years. The 26-year-old threw for 3,952 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while completing 67 percent of his passes in 15 games during 2020. Goff will immediately slot in as Detroit's top quarterback and has four years and $106.6 million remaining on his contract, though only $43 million of that money is fully guaranteed.