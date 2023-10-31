Goff completed 26 of 37 passes for 272 yards with one touchdown and one interception and rushed twice for minus-2 yards in the Lions' 26-14 win over the Raiders on Monday night.

Goff racked up 256 yards through three quarters before slowing down in the fourth, but he impressively spread the ball around eight different targets on the night. The fact top receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was able to overcome an illness to play was naturally a major benefit to the veteran quarterback, who connected with the talented wideout on six occasions for 108 yards. Goff has thrown for at least Monday's yardage total in three straight games, giving him some solid momentum heading into a Week 10 showdown against Justin Herbert and the Chargers following a Week 9 bye.