Goff completed 32 of 41 passes for 283 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Lions' 34-31 win over the Packers on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for seven yards.

Goff got the Lions off and running with a crisp 11-play, 70-yard march that culminated in a David Montgomery three-yard walk-in touchdown on the first possession of the contest. The veteran signal-caller would go on to struggle some during the rest of the first half, although he did get Detroit back in the end zone before halftime with a two-yard scoring toss to Jahmyr Gibbs. Goff would throw his one interception on a slant during Detroit's first drive of the second half, a pick that led to a Packers touchdown. Nevertheless, he would redeem himself with three- and one-yard scoring tosses to Tim Patrick, and by recording a pair of clutch completions during the game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Goff's interception broke a three-game streak without a pick, but he still boasts a 9:1 TD:INT over his last four contests heading into a Week 15 home showdown against Josh Allen and the Bills on Sunday, Dec. 15.