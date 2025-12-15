Goff completed 25 of 41 pass attempts for 338 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 41-34 loss to the Rams.

Matthew Stafford bested Goff in a battle of quarterbacks who were traded for each other back in 2021. The latter actually finished with the superior fantasy score after Goff set a new season high in passing yards. It was the fourth time this season that the Cal product threw for three touchdowns with no interceptions, resulting in a sparkling 5.8 TD:INT through 14 starts. Goff will look to continue his strong fantasy campaign when the Lions host the Steelers next Sunday.