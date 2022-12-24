Goff completed 25 of 42 passes for 355 yards with three touchdowns while rushing three times for 15 yards while fumbling once during Saturday's 37-23 loss to Carolina.

Goff put together a fine stat line for fantasy purposes, but the near complete lack of help from the run game made it difficult for the Lions to keep up with the Panthers, who had no problem running the ball. It didn't help that Jamaal Williams (leg) left the game in the third quarter, not to mention that Goff had numerous passes batted down at the line of scrimmage. Should Williams need to miss time, look for Detroit to scheme up a pass-heavy game plan in Week 17 against a Bears defense allowing the third-most yards per pass attempt (7.8) this season.