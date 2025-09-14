Goff completed 23 of 28 passes for 334 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions and added one rush for six yards in the Lions' 52-21 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Goff can usually be counted on for at least one major spike performance each season, and such an instance came early this season. The veteran signal-caller was nearly perfect while finishing with 156.0 QB rating, and he spread the ball around to eight different targets overall. Goff's scoring strikes went to Brock Wright (eight yards), Amon-Ra St. Brown (four, eight and four yards) and Jameson Williams (44 yards), helping the Lions' offense atone in spectacular fashion for its sleepy Week 1 performance against the Packers. Putting together a comparable encore could prove challenging, however, as the Lions travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens in a Week 3 showdown on Monday night, Sept. 22.