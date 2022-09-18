Goff completed 20 of 34 passes for 256 yards with four touchdowns during Sunday's 36-27 win over Washington.

Goff continued his good play at Ford Field and has now thrown multiple touchdowns for the sixth consecutive home game. This outing was one of his most impressive, as he averaged a relatively efficient 7.5 yards per pass attempt while hitting paydirt four times. He could have had a fifth had DJ Chark corralled a deep pass on a flea flicker early on. In any case, with a steady run game to keep the offense humming and multiple explosive weapons at receiver, Goff is well positioned to have plenty of productive games as the season rolls on. Next up is a Week 3 matchup on the road in Minnesota.