Goff completed 23 of 33 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 41-38 win over the Chargers.

The Lions scored three rushing TDs in the first half, but Goff opened things up after halftime, hitting Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 20-yard score in the third quarter and Brock Wright for a 25-yard touchdown midway through the fourth. It's the first time Goff has tossed multiple scores since Week 6, but the 29-year-old QB is now on pace for a new career high in passing yards with 2,507 through nine games. He could be poised for another big performance in Week 11 at home against the Bears.