Goff completed 25 of 36 passes for 313 yards and one touchdown with one interception in Thursday's 39-35 loss to the Bears. He added 10 rushing yards on three carries.

The veteran QB topped 300 passing yards for the fifth time this season, but Goff's only touchdown came on an 11-yard connection with Sam LaPorta in the second quarter, as Jahmyr Gibbs did most of the scoring for the Lions. Goff has thrown multiple TDs in just two of the last five games, a stretch in which he's managed a 7:5 TD:INT, but he could pop for a ceiling game in Week 13 against a struggling Falcons defense.