Goff completed 20 of 31 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions in Sunday's 35-10 win over the Patriots in Munich. He added three yards on his only carry.

A potential barn burner versus Drake Maye never materialized when the New England quarterback left the game early with an ankle injury, but Goff and the Detroit offense still held up their end of the bargain. Two of Goff's TDs went to Amon-Ra St. Brown, including a 56-yard catch-and-run score in the first quarter, while Isaac TeSlaa also hauled in a 12-yard score in the second. Goff will take an 18:4 TD:INT through nine games into a Week 11 clash at home against the Buccaneers.