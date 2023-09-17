Goff completed 28 of 35 passes for 323 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 37-31 overtime loss to the Seahawks.

Goff started by finding Josh Reynolds for a 22-yard touchdown in the first quarter, then connected with Kalif Raymond for a 36-yard score off a flea flicker prior to halftime. Although the signal caller had an interception returned for a score in the fourth quarter, Goff responded by subsequently hitting Reynolds for a four-yard TD on his next drive. While his overtime-forcing effort ultimately didn't result in a win, Goff still had a productive day, as three Lions topped 60 receiving yards and four made at least five catches, including top wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown's six grabs for 102 yards despite leaving with cramps.