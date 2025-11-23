Goff completed 28 of 42 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 34-27 overtime win over the Giants.

The veteran QB struggled early, but Goff led the Lions to 10 points in the fourth quarter to complete a late comeback, before Jahmyr Gibbs broke free for a 69-yard touchdown run on the first play of OT. Goff has an 8:2 TD:INT in four games since Detroit's bye, but he'll face what should be a tougher test in Week 13 during a Thanksgiving clash with the Packers.