Goff completed 25 of 32 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Jets. He added six rushing yards on four carries.

The veteran QB found Amon-Ra St. Brown for a four-yard score in the second quarter and Jahmyr Gibbs for an 11-yard TD inside the final two minutes of the fourth for the game-winning points. Goff has tossed multiple touchdowns in three straight games to begin the year, completing 70.6 percent of his passes (77-for-109) for 802 yards and a stellar 8:0 TD:INT. He'll look to keep rolling in a Week 4 road clash against the Panthers.