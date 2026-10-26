Goff completed 22 of 32 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Packers.

It's the third time in six games this season Goff has passed for 300-plus yards, and the fifth time he's tossed multiple TDs. Both of his scores in this one went to Jameson Williams, as he connected with the speedy wideout for a 16-yard strike in the first quarter and a 10-yard touchdown in the third. Goff will take a stellar 14:0 TD:INT into a crucial NFC North battle in Week 8 against the undefeated Vikings.