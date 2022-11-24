Goff completed 22 of 37 pass attempts for 240 yards with two touchdowns during Thursday's 28-25 loss to Buffalo.

Goff put together a respectable stat line for fantasy purposes despite losing yet another scoring opportunity to Jamaal Williams and his league-leading 13 rushing touchdowns. However, he ended the game on a low note when the Lions were down three in Bills territory facing 3rd-and-1 and Goff decided to overlook multiple open receivers to poorly attempt a kill shot downfield to DJ Chark. With that said, better days could be ahead for Goff now that Detroit's offense -- which led the league in many offensive categories through the first few weeks of the season -- is getting significantly healthier. The impending debut of explosive rookie Jameson Williams (knee) can only bolster Goff's upside down the stretch.