Goff completed 33 of 53 passes for 284 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 38-6 loss to Baltimore.

Coming off of an efficient road performance against Tampa Bay, Goff struggled mightily in Baltimore and averaged only 5.4 yards per attempt. He was also held without a touchdown for the first time this season. The lone positive to take away is that Goff and the Lions should be in a position to bounce back in Week 8 against the Raiders.