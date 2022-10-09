Goff completed 19 of 35 passes for 229 yards with one interception while rushing three times for seven yards with one fumble during Sunday's 29-0 loss to New England.

Despite the returns of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jonah Jackson, Goff had a hard time getting the ball out and coughed up a fumble that was returned for a touchdown in the second quarter. A Lions offense that entered the day leading the league in both yards (436.8) and points (35) per game ultimately didn't come close to either number despite racking up some yardage in garbage time. Even worse, Detroit went 0-for-6 on fourth down and did not even get off a field-goal attempt. With Detroit now sitting at 1-4, it's probably an opportune time for the team's bye week to come around in Week 6. The possible return of DJ Chark (ankle) could help Goff get the offense back on track in Week 7 against Dallas.