Lions coach Dan Campbell suggested Goff and other key players won't play in Saturday's preseason game against Indianapolis, SI.com's Christian Booher reports.
Goff was sharp in the preseason opener, completing three of four passes for 47 yards to set up a rushing TD for D'Andre Swift. The Detroit offense appears improved this year, with Swift, TE T.J. Hockenson and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown joined by veteran wideout D.J. Chark and eventually rookie first-round pick Jameson Williams (knee). The team also has a solid offensive line, though things look less promising on defense, to say the least.