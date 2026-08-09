Lions' Jared Goff: Won't play preseason opener

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Sunday that Goff and other key starters will not play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Bengals, Justin Rogers of DetroitFootball.net reports.

Although Goff won't see action Thursday, he could see some action in the Lions' second exhibition game against the Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 22. With Teddy Bridgewater stepping away from the team Sunday, Luke Altmyer is the only other quarterback on the 90-man roster, so the Lions will work out some veteran QBs to compete for the backup job behind Goff, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.