Goff and the Lions' starters won't play Saturday versus the Jaguars, possibly along with select rookies, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Goff will sit out a second consecutive preseason game, while Coach Dan Campbell's comment about select rookies also watching from the sideline could include Jahmyr Gibbs. Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater could thus get a chance to make his Lions debut Saturday, while Nate Sudfeld and Adrian Martinez are also available to handle work under center.