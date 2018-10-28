Davis (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Davis followed an absence at practice Wednesday with back-to-back limited showings to wrap up the week, which was enough for the Lions to give him the all-clear to play. Expect him to build upon his team-leading 42 tackles, with the potential for a sack as well (he has three in six games).