Lions' Jarrad Davis: Active for Week 8
Davis (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Davis followed an absence at practice Wednesday with back-to-back limited showings to wrap up the week, which was enough for the Lions to give him the all-clear to play. Expect him to build upon his team-leading 42 tackles, with the potential for a sack as well (he has three in six games).
