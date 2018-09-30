Davis (knee) is active for Sunday's game in Dallas, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

In his brief career, Davis has only been sidelined by a concussion, sitting out Weeks 3 and 4 of his rookie season in 2017. When on the field, he's averaged 6.5 tackles per game while compiling four sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 17 games.