Lions' Jarrad Davis: Active Sunday
Davis (knee) is active for Sunday's game in Dallas, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
In his brief career, Davis has only been sidelined by a concussion, sitting out Weeks 3 and 4 of his rookie season in 2017. When on the field, he's averaged 6.5 tackles per game while compiling four sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 17 games.
