Lions' Jarrad Davis: Active Sunday
Davis (neck) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Davis was limited in practice throughout the week but he isn't expected to be limited in Sunday's tilt. He should be expected to see his typical role as the starting middle linebacker in Detroit.
