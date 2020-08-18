Davis significantly bulked up this offseason, Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic reports.
This isn't an eye-rolling "best shape of his life" claim, as Davis reportedly went from 227 pounds at 14 percent body fat to 248 pounds at 9.8 percent body fat. After the Lions declined to pick up the fifth-year option on his contract this offseason, this body transformation could be huge for Davis as he hopes to fend off the likes of Jahlani Tavai, Christian Jones, and Reggie Ragland for snaps beside prized offseason signing Jamie Collins. However, Davis was already a liability on passing downs at his previous weight, and it's not clear how the added bulk will impact his ability to drop into coverage.