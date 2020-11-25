Davis (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Texans, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Davis was limited in practice due to his lingering knee injury this week, but he's all clear to suit up Thanksgiving Day. The 2017 first-round pick normally handles a rotational role in Detroit's linebacker corps.
