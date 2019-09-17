Davis (ankle) could return for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Davis sprained his ankle in Detroit's third preseason game and wasn't available for either of the first two games of the season. Second-round rookie Jahlani Tavai started both in Davis' absence while Jalen Reeves-Maybin logged roughly 50 percent of the defensive snaps as a backup. Since Davis should command his usual every-down upon his return, both of these guys should see reduced roles if Davis returns for this weekend's game.