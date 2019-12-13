Play

Davis (ankle/knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Davis was unable to practice at all this week, so this comes as little surprise. Christian Jones and Jahlani Tavai could be asked to step in for the 24-year-old against the Buccaneers.

