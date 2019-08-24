Davis was carted off the field in Friday's preseason tilt with Buffalo due to a leg injury, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

Davis was injured after Devon Kennard was knocked into the back of his legs. It's unclear how serious the injury is, although the 23-year-old seemed to be in serious discomfort as he was carted to the locker room. If Davis misses significant time, Anthony Pittman would be next in line to play middle linebacker in Detroit's 4-3 system.