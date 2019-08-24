Lions' Jarrad Davis: Exits with leg injury
Davis was carted off the field in Friday's preseason tilt with Buffalo due to a leg injury, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.
Davis was injured after Devon Kennard was knocked into the back of his legs. It's unclear how serious the injury is, although the 23-year-old seemed to be in serious discomfort as he was carted to the locker room. If Davis misses significant time, Anthony Pittman would be next in line to play middle linebacker in Detroit's 4-3 system.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
ADP Review: Risers and fallers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest risers and fallers and determines where to take the most...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Davis down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 3 Quarterback News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at quarterback in Week 3 of the Pre...
-
Fantasy football prep: Best ball advice
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...