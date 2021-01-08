Davis recorded 46 tackles, half of a sack and two forced fumbles over 14 games in 2020.
It's been quite a tumble for the 2017 first-round pick who appeared to be the Lions' middle linebacker of the future as soon as 2018. After a high-ankle sprain derailed Davis's 2019 campaign, the 2020 season brought him a new defensive coordinator and position coach, not to mention a new head coach and GM by season's end. These changes helped lead Davis to see less than 40 percent of the defensive snaps in 10 of 14 games in 2020, which, in turn, ultimately led to career lows across the board. With his fifth-year option having already been declined, Davis will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.
