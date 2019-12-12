Play

Davis (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Davis briefly left this past Sunday's loss to the Vikings with an ankle injury but returned and finished the game. He's still hurting, and it looks like he'll take it easy to start the week. However, if Davis is still sidelined Thursday, there will be legitimate concern about his status for Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers.

